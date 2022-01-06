Today on Pinstripe Alley - 1/6/22

Well, here we are at a little over a month into the 2021-22 MLB lockout and boy oh boy is this looking more and more like it will be serious trouble. Jeff Passan’s latest report shined a little more light on the impasse. It’s getting more difficult to be optimistic about the season starting on time on March 31st. My hunch is that they will figure something out to not lose any regular season games (though I’d be surprised if they miss zero spring training exhibitions), but my confidence level in that hunch has definitely gone down in the past month. Fun times in MLB!

On the site today, Erin will make the case for why Andy Pettitte should have more Hall of Fame votes, and Josh will dive deep on the rumored possibility of the A’s Matt Chapman coming to New York to play shortstop. Later on, Dan will review the legendary “M&M Boys” 1961 championship team and Joe will run through the highlights of the Yankees’ latest ZiPS projections for 2022.

Fun Questions:

1. This has likely been asked before, but what is your new best guess as to when the 2022 MLB season begins?

2. Do you like oysters? If so, how do you like to garnish them?