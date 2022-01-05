Today on Pinstripe Alley - 1/5/22

Happy Wednesday everyone. If you’ve been online, you may know that this week’s biggest baseball story has again been one that left the league with egg on its face. Inspired by some mild criticism of Rob Manfred, the league parted ways with reporter Ken Rosenthal, who had been a part of MLB Network’s coverage. You don’t reach the heights Rosenthal has attained as a reporter without playing nice with the league itself to at least some extent. That even his relatively benign disapproval of MLB’s conduct was enough for the league to act paints those running the show as remarkably thin-skinned.

Packed day on the site today, with Esteban looking at the best seasons ever by older Yankee players, and John reminiscing about an old baseball card game. Jesse also goes deep on the 1958 World Series champion Yankees, Kevin opines on why 2022 could be another disappointing year for the Yankees, a few days after his piece on reasons for optimism this year, and Peter tells us why Yogi Berra deserves a monument.

Fun Questions:

1. Who’s the most important pitcher on the Yankee roster other than Gerrit Cole?

2. If you celebrate any holidays, when do you take the decorations down?