Today on Pinstripe Alley - 1/4/22

Good morning, hope that you’re all doing well. We’re ploughing right through the first week of January already, with a little under two months until the traditional start of spring training on the horizon. We’ll have to see how close it gets until the lockout starts to make its presence felt on the owners and players, but personally I’m more than ready for it to be over. Pulling back the curtain slightly, it would at least make these morning introductions a bit easier since, well, there would be the potential of something happening that day. But I digress.

We’ve got a few things on the docket for you today. Andrés leads off with a look at some of the more underrated managers in Yankees history, and Jon follows with a flashback to the 1956 championship season. John examines Carlos Martínez’s candidacy as a free agent, and Peter dives into the history of Monument Park.

Fun Questions:

1. In honor of Cameron Maybin retiring, who are some of your favorite short-term Yankees?

2. Reading anything interesting at the moment?