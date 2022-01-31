Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

The calendar is set to flip once more, and the lockout is still in full effect. The union and the owners have met a few times at this point and discussions have begun to progress so we’re not quite at the barren wasteland we were in at the start of the year, but time is quickly running out before Opening Day and the start of the season are in jeopardy. If and when they finally get their acts together, we’ll likely see a blitz of activity just like the week prior to the lockout starting since so many players are still waiting in limbo.

The condensing timeline leads to a lot of decisions that have to be made in a very short period. Will the Yankees be aggressive in the market once it finally opens back up? Will they even have the opportunity to do so? Where will the remaining star players land, or will they have to sit out games while continuing their own negotiations? If you’ve got questions like these, or any other concerns, be sure to send them in for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday morning. All questions received by the night of February 3rd will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.