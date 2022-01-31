Today on Pinstripe Alley - 1/31/22

Yesterday was a great day to be stuck on the couch for a few hours. The NFL playoffs delivered a fantastic divisional round a week ago, and they followed up with two down-to-the-wire finishes in the championship round. The Bengals managed to pull off the upset against the Super Bowl favorite Chiefs thanks to a massive second-half turnaround, and the Rams held off the 49ers to become the second team ever to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium and the second in as many years. If you’re a football fan, the playoffs have been a thrill and the furthest thing from predictable — a perfect match for the chaotic regular season.

Of course, this is a baseball blog, so we’ll have to turn our attention there. The union is supposed to send in their latest response to the owners in the ongoing lockout negotiations today, so look forward to details of those coming out sometime later in the day. Until then, you could check out Matt’s post on the first ever player to take an at-bat for the Yankees franchise, or Jake’s latest entrance for the Smartest Moves of the last 25 years — extending Robinson Canó back in 2008. After that, I’ll open up the mailbag for your questions later in the afternoon.

Fun Questions:

1. Will the lockout negotiations make significant progress today?

2. What’d you think of the Bengals and Rams winning yesterday?