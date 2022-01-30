Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Roger Clemens comments on HoF ballot

Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Although the offseason is now in a lockout, it’s fun to check in our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!

Roger Clemens reacts to missing the MLB Hall of Fame

Former Yankees pitcher Roger Clemens was up on the Hall of Fame ballot for the final time this year, and fell short for the final time. The righty has a plethora of awards to his name, including seven Cy Young Awards, but due to steroid use accusations, Clemens will not be in the Hall. He issued a statement on Twitter after the votes were made public.

Thank y’all for the great responses! Much appreciated. Not sure if I did the thread right ‍♂️ so here’s a screenshot pic.twitter.com/oSGIniv1Bm — Roger Clemens (@rogerclemens) January 25, 2022

Mo congratulates Big Papi

The only player elected by the BBWAA into the Hall of Fame this year was Red Sox legend David Ortiz. He was a thorn in the Yankees’ side for many years, hitting .303 against the Bombers in his career with 171 home runs. After it was official that he was elected, Mariano Rivera congratulated him on Instagram.

Hicks and Andújar gearing up for the season

Two players that were injured for most of last season are getting ready for another chance in 2022. Aaron Hicks was seen taking batting practice and hitting a home run, and Miguel Andújar was blasting baseballs to the moon as well. Both players could have some impact on the team if they’re able to stay on the field and healthy.