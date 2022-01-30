Around the Empire: Yankees news - 1/30/22

New York Post | Joel Sherman: The Yankees have plenty of needs to address once the lockout ends and free agency opens back up. They will need to answer questions about much of the infield, especially shortstop and first base. With that said, they may have to choose one of three options: sign one of the big shortstops remaining, sign Freddie Freeman or trade for Matt Olson, or spread money around in multiple areas to deepen the roster. What would be in the team’s best interest?

NJ.com | Brendan Kuty: As we just mentioned, the Yankees have decisions to make in the infield, and DJ LeMahieu is involved in that process. He’s a utility player, so where will he play? He can play everywhere on the dirt except shortstop. Should the Yankees play him at first, second, or third base in 2022?

CBS Sports | Mike Axisa: The Colorado Rockies reportedly showed interest in free agent Kyle Schwarber before the lockout. The power hitter was traded to the Boston Red Sox at the Trade Deadline this past season, but may not return to Fenway Park. In other AL East news, the Tampa Bay Rays received calls for centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier also before the lockout. He is entering the final guaranteed year of his six-year, $53.5 million contract.