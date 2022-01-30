Today on Pinstripe Alley - 1/30/22

If you’re in the northeast, hopefully you’ve stayed warm and dry to this point of the weekend, and if you live elsewhere, congratulations. We may not be able to keep warm with any hot stove news this Sunday, but there is at least a slate of championship NFL games for those interested. Last weekend brought perhaps the best weekend of playoff football in history, so anything resembling a proper follow-up should qualify as a good slate for football fans.

On the side today, Estevão continues his series of complementary greats, Joe spins around Yankee social media, Peter profiles Archie Bradley as a free agent target, and Dan highlights a trio of lefty Yankee prospects, T.J. Sikkema, Ken Waldichuk, and Jake Agnos, that could bolster the Yankees’ depth of left-handed pitching.

Fun Questions:

1. Which Yankee of the last 20 years had the most aesthetically pleasing swing?

2. What team outside of baseball do you root hardest for, if any?