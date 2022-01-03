Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

It’s a new year, and hopefully a new direction for the Yankees after scuffling through the past few years. We’re still awaiting any movement on the lockout negotiations, and it seems like there’s no immediate plans for any discussions on that front, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t much to discuss at the moment. The Yankees have left a lot hanging in the air prior to baseball shutting down, and will have plenty of moves to contemplate once it returns.

Some things, like the shortstop debate, have been discussed ad nauseum. But there’s more to dissect from this team: like what exactly should the plan be with the pitching staff, where does the team stand after a shifting offseason in the American League, and what’s at stake if this season doesn’t live up to expectations? If you’ve got questions like these, or any other concerns, be sure to send them in for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday morning. All questions received by the night of January 6th will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.