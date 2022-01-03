Today on Pinstripe Alley - 1/3/22

Welcome to another day in 2022. As recounted on January 3rd of last year, this might be the offseason, but it’s a fairly significant anniversary in Yankees history. On this day in 1973, the team was officially sold by CBS for $10 million to a group of investors led by George Steinbrenner. Although Big Stein passed away in 2010 after quite the rollercoaster run at the team’s helm, next year will mark the 50th year under Steinbrenner ownership. Prepare to celebrate, or more likely jeer.

It’s a relatively quiet day on the site today, and one that is almost entirely focused on Yankees history. First, Matt will finish his series on the best Yankees teams to never win a World Series, and at noon, Andrés will remember the 1953 team that set a record with a fifth straight championship. Later on, Ryan will return to the present by posting the latest Yankees mailbag request.

Fun Questions:

1. What’s your favorite Seinfeld Steinbrenner quote?

2. Do you expect to get any snow today? If so, will you have any fun with it or just hunker down inside?