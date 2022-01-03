Around the Empire: Yankees news - 1/3/22

MLB.com | Michael Guzman: There are several former Yankees on this year’s Hall of Fame ballot, and plenty of fans will remember much if not all of their careers in the Bronx. However in several cases, there are parts of their career and places they played which you may have completely forgotten about. Just for one example mentioned by Guzman: Hey, remember when Gary Sheffield was a Met?

FanGraphs | David Laurila: Speaking of former Yankees on the Hall of Fame ballot, here is a deep dive into the underrated career of Bobby Abreu — specifically how he compares to another former Yankee, one who will probably be enshrined in Cooperstown. Abreu compares favorably by a number of metrics to Ichiro Suzuki. While Ichiro will likely cruise to induction, probably on the first ballot, Abreu is seen as a fringe candidate, despite the fact that they may not be as far apart as we generally think.

MLB.com | Jim Callis, Sam Dykstra, Jonathan Mayo: Between the lockout and the holiday season in general, there’s not a ton of major league news out there, but here’s a look at some minor league stuff. This is a look at one prospect from each team who could potentially debut in 2022. The Yankees’ choice is pitcher Ken Waldichuk, who had a breakout year in 2021, reaching Double-A and emerging on plenty of scouts’ radars.