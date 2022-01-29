Today on Pinstripe Alley - 1/29/22

Good morning folks, if you live in the northeast you will probably be joining this editor in shoveling a big pile of snow at some point in the day. My condolences in advance if you are a part of this group, and if you aren’t you have my dearest jealousy. Winter is my least favorite season for several reasons, but snow is typically the saving grace — when there’s not more than a foot of it dropped on us overnight. But I digress.

Whenever you’re taking breaks from rescuing the driveway, take a glance at what we’ve got lined up for you today. Jon reviews the six biggest plays that impacted the Yankees’ title chances last year, three positive and three negative, while Kevin goes over the Steamer projections and compares them to what ZiPS’ outlook on the team is. Andrés breaks down Danny Duffy as a potential free agent target once the lockout ends, and Peter makes an argument for the salary cap as a method of introducing a salary floor.

Fun Questions:

1. What heats you up the quickest after shoveling during a snow day?

2. Did you ever shovel other peoples’ driveways? If you did, what’d you spend the money you earned on?