Sports Illustrated | Max Goodman: David Cone’s move to start broadcasting some games for ESPN left an expected opening in the YES Network’s broadcasts, and at least one former Yankee has now been pegged to fill the role — Carlos Beltrán. He will serve as an in-game analyst, participating in 36 broadcasts, per YES Network’s Jack Curry. Beltrán is known for his knowledge of the game, which factored largely into his perception as a future manager until his participation in the Houston Astros’ sign stealing scandal cost him that role for the Mets. Some fresh blood certainly couldn’t hurt YES, in my opinion, so here’s hoping Beltrán is successful.

NJ.com | Brendan Kuty: Luke Voit’s fall from offensive star and fan favorite in 2020 to oft-injured bench player in 2021 has been well-discussed. And while the Yankees front office has said nothing to indicate that Voit will be the starter at first base next season, the big slugger is working to shake off the injury bug and take the role back. Voit has been participating in a new workout regime to strengthen the knee that has given him repeated troubles. Voit would apparently be ready to start the season, and is looking to be able to play a full season’s worth of games. If he can recapture that old spark, the organization would certainly love to see it.

MLB.com | Jim Callis, Sam Dykstra, and Jonathan Mayo: The MLB analysts predicted which prospect from each club will be ranked No. 1 in 2024. For the Yankees, their pick was shortstop Roderick Arias, who the Yankees signed as an international free agent earlier this month. They describe him as a five-tool player whose switch-hitting ability, advanced arm, and plus arm could make him a star at shortstop. All of that sounds amazing, of course, but Arias is only 18 years old. Still, hopefully they’re correct and we see him at the top of the prospect lists sooner rather than later.