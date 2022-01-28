Today on Pinstripe Alley - 1/28/22

It’s the last Friday of January, which means that we’re theoretically closer to the regular season, though the MLB owners will still be the judges of that fact. All we can do right now is cross our fingers and hope for the best. Fun, right? Anyway, on we go to the latest content.

Today on the site, Matt will create a lineup of Yankees position players pitching, John will look back at the best players since 2016 to play for the Triple-A Scranton RailRiders without appearing in the majors, and Matt will return to sing the praises of the brilliant 2006 Bobby Abreu trade. Later on, Esteban will conclude his two-part series on an experiment in MLB The Show.

Fun Questions:

1. Do you think there’s any chance that Brian McCann survives his first Hall of Fame ballot?

2. Do you endorse the combination of tomato soup and grilled cheese, or are you not into it?