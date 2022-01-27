Today on Pinstripe Alley - 1/27/22

For at least a few days, the MLB offseason sprung to life, with the Hall of Fame announcement coming Tuesday and news of talks between MLB and the MLBPA coming earlier in the week. Things have calmed down again, but winter at least seems to have a bit of life now.

On the site today, Matt breaks down an interesting day in the career of Lou Gehrig, and Peter analyzes the most recent reporting on the negotiations between the league and the players. We’ll also see the latest entry in our Yankees Smartest Moves series, the Johnny Damon signing ahead of the 2006 season, Jon takes a look at Luke Voit’s offseason training, and Josh does a deep dive on Alex Rodriguez’s famously poor 2006 postseason run.

Fun Questions:

1. What are the chances Luke Voit hits at least 25 home runs in 2022?

2. Does Alex Rodriguez have a chance of getting elected into the Hall of Fame by way of the writers’ ballot?