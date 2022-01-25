Today on Pinstripe Alley - 1/25/22

Well well, would you look at this. MLB and the MLBPA are actually making progress on their negotiations, planning to meet for consecutive days after a multi-hour session on Monday. That’s a big step up from coming together for 15 minutes and walking away to opposite sides of a canyon. The players’ association has apparently made one of the first concessions, dropping their demand for an earlier free agency window and lowering their demand for a reduced revenue sharing — now let’s see what that gets them from the owners ... oh. I see.

Today we’ll be unveiling an update to the MLB SB Nation comment sections, set to go live in a couple of days. Flanking that notice will be John with a look into the history of baseball’s origins in New York town ball and Andrés with a flash back to Hideki Matsui’s signing in the morning, followed by Jesse’s latest on his memories of Jeter’s 3000th hit in the afternoon. After MLB announces the Hall of Fame results, Andrew will catch you up on the relevant Yankees results there.

Fun Questions:

1. Quick poll: now that we’re nearly two months into the shutdown, who is more to blame currently for the lockout — the owners or the players?

2. Who do you expect to make it through the Hall of Fame ballot today?