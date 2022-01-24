Around the Empire: Yankees news - 1/24/22

MLB Trade Rumors | TC Zencka: The shortstop market is halfway through the popular and available free agent options, but there are still more that could be traded this offseason. A mildly interesting name that could move is Nick Ahmed, who fits into the defensive stopgap category (though he hit almost as badly as Andrelton Simmons last season). The Yankees could be a potential partner, though it would be a bit of a punt on upgrading the roster.

MLB Trade Rumors | Anthony Franco: The three-year anniversary of Sonny Gray’s departure from the Bronx recently passed, and the trade already has some roots. They mostly reflect well on the Reds, who got a strong rebound in Gray’s first year and some solid contribution afterwards, while the two main prospects in the trade have changed organizations since. The Yankees were one of the teams who bailed on their prospect, though they also gained a competitive balance pick that became T.J. Sikkema — who has yet to play in full-season ball.

NJ.com | Bob Klapisch (subscribers only): MLB and the players’ union have been staring each other down for most of the lockout instead of negotiating, and it’s left a lot of people wondering about whether the season will start on time. It’s a slippery slope from losing the start of the season to the entire season, depending on how stubborn the sides are and how deep the lines are drawn.