Today on Pinstripe Alley - 1/24/22

Well, that was a truly zany weekend of NFL football. Makes me yearn for baseball to actually do something and maybe exist by April to be that exciting! Cross your fingers, anyway. The MLB & MLBPA will meet again today, though honestly, I don’t see any agreement approaching until spring training dates start getting a lot closer. As it stands though, January is almost over.

Today will be a relatively light day on the site, though each of our three main articles will explore their own unique angles of Yankeedom (as it were). First, Dan will look back at surging prospect Oswaldo Cabrera’s 2021 and envision a possible major league role for him in 2022. Second, Erin will resume our “25 Smartest Moves of the Past 25 Years” series by remembering another key extension in the early-2000s: Jorge Posada’s five-year deal from before the start of the 2002 campaign. Barring any breaking news, Jake will close us out with a broad look at the farm system and how the Yankees continue to do a good job of turning their 40-man players into major league talent, be it from the prospects themselves or trades.

Fun Questions:

1. Create a caption for Aaron Judge and Patrick Mahomes.

2. Do you actually think that any of the Bengals, 49ers, or Rams can stop KC’s march to another Super Bowl?