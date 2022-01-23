Around the Empire: Yankees news - 1/23/22

Baseball America | Geoff Pontes: We have to start with a disclaimer that this article is behind a paywall. However, it is a look at the players that just missed making Baseball America’s Top 100 prospects list. After his season that saw him end up in the big leagues, giving the Yankees valuable innings, Luis Gil just missed making the top 100.

Baseball America | Kyle Glaser: Again, a disclaimer that this article is also behind a paywall, but here is a look at players that didn’t make BA’s Top 100 prospects but still have All-Star potential. One Yankee, Hayden Wesneski, was included among that list. The pitcher moved up a couple levels in 2021, and has solid starter/good reliever potential according to BA.

New York Post | Joel Sherman: Speaking of prospects, here is a look at one highly-touted Yankee one, and the exact type the lockout is hindering. Oswald Peraza is on the Yankees’ 40-man roster, but is also unlikely to make the 25-man roster whenever the season does start. However, due to his 40-man status, he can’t quite go to minor league camp when spring training begins, and can’t communicate with the organization while the lockout is going on.

MLB.com | Mike Lupica: As we’re here smack dab in the middle of the NFL playoffs, here is a look back at a former Yankee that had quite a bit of experience on the gridiron: Deion Sanders. The piece is about Buck Showalter’s memories of Sanders playing baseball during his time managing him in the minors and when Showalter was the Yankees’ third base coach.