Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Dominguez mashes in live batting practice

Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Although the offseason is now in a lockout, it’s fun to check in our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!

Nestor Cortés Jr. and Gleyber Torres working out

“Can we play ball already?” That’s what Nestor Cortés Jr. asked when he posted a video working out with Gleyber Torres this past week. The two players worked with weights, bands, medicine balls, and core. These two are getting ready for the 2022 season...

Joey Gallo then and now

Baby Joey was a Yankees fan, all grown up Joey is literally a Yankee. See the photos below that Gallo posted of himself as a little kid in his Yanks gear and then how he grew up to be on the team!

Jasson Dominguez mashes live hitting

The Yankees’ top OF prospect was seen sending baseballs to the moon in a recent batting practice off of a live pitcher. Baseball America recently ranked the 19-year-old as the 87th-best prospect in the league. Dominguez will be entering his second year of professional baseball this year.

Jasson Dominguez BP home runs >>pic.twitter.com/yK5GynfGaE — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) January 19, 2022

An A-Rod sighting at Lambeau

In the world of retired Yankees, Alex Rodriguez braved zero-degree wind chills in Green Bay, Wisconsin to watch last night’s NFL Divisional Playoff showdown between the Packers and 49ers (appearing on the Fox broadcast as well because of course he did). He looks better than Tom Coughlin once looked at Lambeau, I’ll give him that, and he got to see some true chaos at the end.