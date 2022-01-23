Today on Pinstripe Alley - 1/23/22

We’ve reached another January Sunday, and we’re one day away from the MLBPA’s proposal to the owners. It’s hard to get particularly optimistic about the offer, as the prospect of spring training starting on the time seems to grow more remote by the day. If you’d like to keep warm with sports that are actually rolling, the NFL has two more strong playoff games today, with the Rams and Buccaneers squaring off this afternoon, followed by a matchup between the Bills and Chiefs tonight.

Today’s slate includes Estevão’s latest inclusion in his underrated Yankees squad, as well as Joe’s next run through Yankee social media. Peter will revisit a former Yankee from another lifetime, Ian Kennedy, as a free agent target, and John looks at the history of rule changes in baseball.

Fun Questions:

1. What was the best bullpen acquisition the Yankees made last year? (Wandy Peralta, Lucas Luetge, and Clay Holmes come to mind, among others)

2. Who wins today’s football games?