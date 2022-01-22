Today on Pinstripe Alley - 1/22/22

The days leading up to the next MLB-players’ union meeting are filled with more football, so if that’s your thing then there’s plenty to keep you occupied until then. The divisional round should feature plenty more enticing games this week, with some notable matchups like Bills-Chiefs and Rams-Bucs on the table. Today’s games will be the 49ers heading to Green Bay fresh off their upset of Dallas, and the Bengals going to Tennessee to take on the Titans.

If football isn’t your thing though, then no worries because this is a baseball site — and we’ve got plenty of baseball to discuss. Estevão leads off by adding Didi Gregorius to his list of underappreciated Yankees, and Josh follows with a breakdown of how the NFL’s disappointing Super Wild Card weekend bodes poorly for MLB. Jon brings us the second half of his Dream Team Yankees roster, Peter argues that an MLB-version of Bird Rights could be a key to defrosting the lockout negotiations, and Matt forms the youngest Yankees lineup of all time to close out the day.

Fun Questions:

1. Which Yankee from the post-dynasty years would you say is the most underrated?

2. Do you think delaying the season is a foregone conclusion, or just a possibility right now?