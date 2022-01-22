Around the Empire: Yankees news - 1/22/22

New York Post | Ken Davidoff: Andrew Velasquez was a feel-good story for the Yankees in 2021, as the Bronx native was called upon to fill in at shortstop for 28 games, hitting his first career home run with the club. Squid’s time with the Yankees is over, having been claimed off waivers by the Angels in November, but he had a memorable go-round in New York.

FanGraphs | Ben Clemens: The line score has been a part of baseball coverage since the beginning of the sport itself, but Ben posits that there needs to be a change in the way we record it. Fewer errors are committed year by year, and errors alone don’t do a great job of noting how much they cost a team in a given game. Replacing that final column with a metric that’s a little more intuitive might give us a better “at a glance” view of the game.

New York Post | Dan Martin: We bookend the links today with a couple of Post stories, this one looking at whether the Yankees can find, or build, a suitable No. 2 for their rotation. The team doesn’t need an ace, with Gerrit Cole still among the very best in the business, but the behind him, the ceiling of the rotation gets a lot cloudier — and projecting a playoff rotation even more so.