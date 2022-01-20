Around the Empire: Yankees news - 1/20/22

New York Post | Ryan Glasspiegel: Baseball America has released its top 100 prospects in baseball for 2022, and three Yankees earned their way on the list. 20-year-old shortstop Anthony Volpe clocked in at No. 10 overall. He was ranked as the third-best SS prospect in all of baseball due to his high grades for both contact and power hitting. New York’s other shortstop prospect, Oswald Peraza, came in at No. 55. Baseball America says he could reach the majors this season if he keeps up his play. Finally, Jasson Dominguez was named the 87th-best prospect in the league. The 19-year-old just played his first year of professional ball in 2021, and will look to continue to progress as he grows older and expectations become higher.

Sports Illustrated | Pat Ragazzo: Kris Bryant to the Yankees? He can play third base and in the outfield, which would allow for versatility in the field. He would also bring his bat, which hit 25 homers last season with a .265 average and a 123 wRC+. Should the Yankees be interested in the 30-year-old free agent?

MLB Trade Rumors | Mark Polishuk: Shane Robinson is retiring from baseball after nine seasons in the league. The outfielder played with the Yankees in 2018, which ended up being his last. He will now be the bench coach for the San Diego Padres’ Double-A affiliate.