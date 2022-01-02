Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Happy New Year!

Since baseball shut down in March of last year, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Although the season has come to an end for the Bombers and the season is now in a lockout, it’s fun to check in our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!

Miguel Andújar working in the Caribbean

Miggy was out in the Caribbean working on his swing this past week. After three disappointing seasons in a row, he’s trying to get himself back to the player he was in 2018 when he finished second in the AL Rookie of the Year voting. Check out the video of him taking some hacks in batting practice below.

Working in the Caribbean pic.twitter.com/j6QlNdszgl — Miguel Andujar (@MAndujarPapa) December 30, 2021

Luis Gil is expecting a baby!

Congratulations to Luis Gil who will be a father soon! The flamethrower burst onto the scene in 2021 with the Yanks, starting in six games and recorded a 3.07 ERA and 38 strikeouts. He made his MLB debut in 2021, but 2022 will be another memorable year for him and his family!

Happy 2022 from the Yankees

Happy New Year! 2021 was full of ups and downs, but we made it. 2022 hopes to be better for the world as a whole, and for the Yankees. Aaron Boone, Gerrit Cole, Gleyber Torres, and Gary Sánchez posted on social media for New Year’s and showed us what they were doing. Check it out below!