Today on Pinstripe Alley - 1/2/22

We’ve reached the second day of 2022, which means most of us are edging toward having to break out of our holiday stupors and get back to work. Hopefully the start of the new year spurs MLB to get back to work, and to actually engage with the players in a good faith effort to come put together a new and fair CBA. We all can dream, can’t we?

On the site today, Kevin goes over reasons to be optimistic about the Yankees in 2022 as the calendar turns over. Peter also profiles reliever Andrew Chafin as a free agent target, John goes deep on the state of the MLB lockout and how we got to where we are, and Joe spins around Yankee social media.

Fun Questions:

1. Will DJ LeMahieu’s 2022 wRC+ be closer to his 2021 mark (100), or his 2019 mark (136)?

2. What was the best TV show you watched in 2021?