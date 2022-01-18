Around the Empire: Yankees news - 1/18/22

New York Post | Dan Martin: The Yankees have made numerous savvy moves over the last couple years to cheaply bolster their bullpen, trading for the likes of Clay Holmes and Wandy Peralta. They’ll hope to find similar success with right-hander Jimmy Cordero, who underwent Tommy John surgery last March. Cordero had a strong 2019, but struggled in 2020 before going under the knife. If he can come back healthy, there’s always a chance the Yankee coaching staff can help him get back to his peak.

MLB Trade Rumors | Darragh McDonald: Veteran right-hander Anibal Sanchez is reportedly mulling a return attempt to MLB. Sanchez pitched very well as recently as 2019, but bombed in 2020 and didn’t pitch in 2021. At age-38, Sanchez is unlikely to be great again, but he does seem like the kind of late-career hurler the Yankees could sign to a minor-league deal, a la Gio Gonzalez in 2019.

CBS Sports | Dayn Perry: Very light news day, so enjoy this interesting piece looking back on the 1972 season on its 50th anniversary. The 1972 season is a worthy year to analyze during these times, as it presaged many of the hostilities between owners and labor in baseball that would occur over the succeeding decades. It was in 1972 that the players, led by Marvin Miller, triggered the first work stoppage in MLB history, striking over an issue with pension payments. The strike ended in April, with a handful of games canceled.