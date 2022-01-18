Today on Pinstripe Alley - 1/18/22

There isn’t much going on baseball-wise (surprise, surprise), so journey with us today on a whole bunch of different history articles today! We’re chock-full of ‘em.

Jon will start us off with the first of a two-parter on the best seasons by Yankees players at each position and Matt will tackle double duty on the 2000 champions — first by recounting the exploits of the team as our site-wide series on the 27 championship teams winds down, and then by focusing in on the David Justice trade as one of the Yankees’ 25 smartest trades of the past 25 years. Later on, Jesse will reflect on the 2001 team that came oh-so-close to a title of their own, and I’ll present how the staff voted on the 2022 Hall of Fame class.

Fun Questions:

1. Who is your favorite Yankees starting pitcher of the past 25 years?

2. Do you prefer turkey sausage or pork sausage?