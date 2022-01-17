Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

We’re nearly a month into the new year, but it’s the same old, same old on the lockout front. We’ve gotten one meeting down, but next to nothing came from it — just some information on what the owners are pushing for, and as expected it is far apart from the player’s vision of the CBA. The Yankees can plan as much as they want for what moves they’ll make in this offseason, but they can’t act on them until these negotiations pick up the pace.

So if the name of the game is waiting out the lockout, how long do we have left until they reach common ground? Will the Yankees have time to make enough significant deals if it runs up against the start of the season? If you’ve got questions like these, or any other concerns, be sure to send them in for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday morning. All questions received by the night of January 20th will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.