Today on Pinstripe Alley - 1/17/22

Hope you like football, because we’re coming off the biggest Wild Card Sunday in NFL history (with one more playoff game left to go between the Rams and Cardinals). If none of what I just said means anything to you, I’m guessing you side with Juan Uribe. Unfortunately for Uribe, nothing MLB-related appears to be on the horizon.

We’ve got a fun new project coming up on the site today. This morning, Andrew will introduce our Smartest Moves series. Over the next few weeks, we’ll be running through the best Yankees moves of the last 25 years in chronological order. Jon will start for us by remembering the signing of Orlando Hernandez all the way back in 1998. We’ll also see the call for this week’s mailbag.

Fun Questions:

1. Where will DJ LeMahieu start most for the Yankees in 2022?

2. What’s more likely this season, the Knicks make the NBA playoffs, or the Nets make the NBA Finals?