Yankees Social Media Spotlight: CC Sabathia congratulates Rachel Balkovec

Since baseball shut down in March 2020, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Although the offseason is now in a lockout, it’s fun to check in our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!

CC congratulates Rachel Balkovec

This past week, the Yankees named Rachel Balkovec the next manager of the Tampa Tarpons, the team’s Low-A affiliate. She will become the first female manager in affiliated professional baseball history, and everyone in the baseball world took notice, especially former Yankees pitcher, CC Sabathia. He offered his praise and encouraged her to keep breaking barriers.

Keep breaking barriers Rachel, salute!! https://t.co/aF6kQ8pfvZ — CC Sabathia (@CC_Sabathia) January 10, 2022

Gleyber Torres’ offseason workout

Gleyber Torres is getting to work after a subpar year in 2021. He recently posted a picture of himself in the gym working on weight training and his arms. He’s seen a monumental decrease in his power since 2019, hitting only 12 homers after mashing nearly 40 in a few years ago. He hopes to see a return to that power stroke this season.

Masahiro Tanaka throws his first bullpen of the year

No longer a Yankee, but still in our hearts. The Japanese right-hander shared a video throwing his first bullpen of 2022 on Instagram. Last season with the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles, Tanaka pitched to a 3.01 ERA in 23 games with 126 strikeouts. He will look to continue his success this upcoming season with them again.