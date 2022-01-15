Around the Empire: Yankees news - 1/15/22

FanGraphs | Eric Longenhagen and Kevin Goldstein: Here are the newest Yankees’ top prospect rankings from FanGraphs. As you might expect, Anthony Volpe leads the way, with Oswald Peraza, Luis Medina, Jasson Dominguez, and Alexander Vargas rounding out the top five.

FanGraphs | David Laurila: Here is a conversation with Yankees prospect Elijah Dunham, who made the honorable mentions of the prospect rankings above. Since going unselected in the shortened 2020 MLB Draft, Dunham has became an intriguing prospect thanks to an impressive 2021, which continued with a strong showing in the Arizona Fall League.

NJ.com | Brendan Kuty: For obvious reasons, there are not a ton of player transaction rumors and news, but here’s a bit of one. According to reports, the Yankees are expected to be in the bidding for Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki when transactions resume and the Hiroshima Carp player becomes available.

New York Daily News | Matthew Roberson: Former Yankees outfielder Melky Cabrera officially retired on Friday after not playing in the majors since 2019. Cabrera played the first five of his 15 MLB seasons with the Yankees, helping them win the 2009 World Series (with a whole bunch of walk-off hits that year, too). He was traded that offseason and spent the rest of his career with a variety of different teams, and was named an All-Star in 2012.