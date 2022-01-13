Today on Pinstripe Alley - 1/13/22

Today’s the day, folks — supposedly. MLB owners are reportedly heading back to the table to talk with the player’s union today with a proposal on the economic and competitive issues between them. Will they come to an agreement in this meeting? Almost assuredly no. However, this may be an opportunity for the two sides to at least somewhat bridge the canyon between them. Considering they’ve done literally nothing for an entire month, we’ll call this progress.

Meanwhile, we’ll keep trucking along with the content here. Esteban leads off with a look into how sports betting being legalized in New York could impact the Yankees, John examines the history of the competitive balance tax, and Matt takes us back to 1998 for another World Series title recap. Peter dives into how Camden Yards’ outfield expansion would’ve hypothetically impacted Gleyber Torres’ historic 2019 run against the Orioles, and Andrés revisits the biggest extensions that the Yankees have dished out.

Fun Questions:

1. If you could make one revision to any ballpark, what would it be?

2. Do you expect much, if anything, to come from today’s meeting?