Today on Pinstripe Alley - 1/12/22

It’s a new day in New York sports, albeit one that is still quite cold. Giants GM Dave Gettleman has retired and coach Joe Judge has been fired. Of course, the last time that Giants ownership pulled off this one-two punch, they ended up with Gettleman in the first place, so I’m not exactly 100 percent confident that they’ll nail his replacement, but hey, it’s a start. (Sorry for the football talk, but there is no baseball news outside of *maybe* new negotiations finally happening Thursday and the Yankees making the Rachel Balkovec news official.)

Today on the site, Dan will review how 2021 went for the Yankees’ 2019 and 2020 IFA classes, and Esteban will reach for the stars by exploring Joey Votto as a trade candidate. Later on, Jesse will look back on the beloved 1996 champions that started the last dynasty, and Andrés will consider the Reds’ Tyler Mahle as another potential trade addition.

Fun Questions:

1. What do you think has been the smartest free agent deal of the offseason thus far?

2. When is the next year the Giants make the NFL playoffs?