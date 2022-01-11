Today on Pinstripe Alley - 1/11/22

Still not much going on, but we did see a fun bit of news yesterday, as the Yankees signed their former top prospect, Manny Banuelos, to a minor league deal. Banuelos is now 30, a decade removed from his appearances near the top of various industry prospect lists. The lefty has never quite put it together, with 77 innings and a 69 ERA+ to his name in the bigs. It would be a hell of a story if he somehow managed to find a way to the Bronx years after from his initial ascent through the club’s minor league system.

On the site today, Estevão continues his series on underappreciated Yankee greats by remembering Oscar Gamble, Jon brings us the history on the 1978 World Series champion Yankees, and Peter looks at on old friend, Big Michael Pineda, as a potential free agent target.

Fun Questions:

1. Who do you think will end up being more important to the Yankees in 2022, Luis Severino, or Nestor Cortés Jr?

2. Did you watch any of the NCAAF title game last night between Georgia and Alabama?