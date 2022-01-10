Today on Pinstripe Alley - 1/10/22

Good morning folks, I hope your weekend was a good one. If you were watching the NFL action yesterday, the league nearly had chaos ensue with a tie scenario that would’ve pushed in the final two teams playing. Sadly, the Chargers outsmarted themselves a bit and gave the Raiders good enough position to kick a game-winning field goal and deprive us all of some good ol’ fashioned anarchy. (But if you’re a Steelers fan, I guess you’re OK with that.)

Today the site’s got some interesting pieces for you to browse. Jesse debuts a new series focusing on the more personal aspects of baseball and Yankee fandom, beginning with a story of the baseball card collection he inherited from his grandfather. Dan follows up with part II of his interview with Jake Hirst, Jon takes us back to the 1977 championship season, and Jake opines on why the Yankees feel that they’re still “good enough” after a disappointing season.

Fun Questions:

1. Who is more likely to be the Yankees’ WAR leader next season, Aaron Judge or Gerrit Cole?

2. Now that the dust has settled and we have our bracket, who are you taking to reach the Super Bowl?