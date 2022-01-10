Around the Empire: Yankees news - 1/10/22

MLB Trade Rumors | Mark Polishuk: The Yankees have named Rachel Balkovec as the next manager of the Tampa Tarpons, the Low-A affiliate organization. She joined the Yankees as a minor-league hitting coach in New York’s system in 2019 and has quickly climbed the ranks. This is truly a groundbreaking hire, as Balkovec becomes the first woman to ever manage an affiliated minor league club.

MLB Trade Rumors | Mark Polishuk: Since Eric Chavez left the Yankees for the Mets, the Bombers continue to search for an assistant hitting coach, specifically an experienced former player. The team is thin on former major league experience among the coach staff, so they’re looking to beef up in that department. One of the names that has been brought up is Mark Trumbo, who played for about a decade in the bigs and hit a career 218 home runs. However, it would apparently take come convincing for him to get back into baseball.

Tireball Sports | John Boarman: The Yankees have signed lefty pitcher Manny Banuelos to a minor league deal. The now 30-year-old was with New York from 2008-2014, but never played a major league game for them. He’s only pitched in 23 games in his career, seven with the Braves in 2015, and 16 with the White Sox in 2019. In 77.0 career MLB innings, he owns a 6.31 ERA.