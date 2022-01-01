Today on Pinstripe Alley - 1/1/22

That’s right folks, 2021 has officially been put to bed. 2022 is upon us, and hopefully a better year is awaiting — both for the Yankees and just in general. I hope you all had a fun and safe celebration last night, and are looking forward to enjoying a relaxing weekend to kick off the new year. If you’re a college football fan, apologies for the lackluster semifinals games — hopefully the remaining bowls and the Championship game will be good.

Today is going to be a chill day on the site. It starts off with the third piece in Estevão’s series on underappreciated Yankees, continues with Andrés putting together a list of New Year’s resolutions for the Yankees to follow, and concludes with Matt creating a sequel to his piece from last year on the best “new years” for the Yankees — this time countering with their worst “new years.” Kick back, take it easy, and start off your 2022 right with your friends here at Pinstripe Alley.

