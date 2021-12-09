Today on Pinstripe Alley - 12/9/21

In a different universe, the MLB Winter Meetings would be wrapping up today. We’d be looking with interest at the Rule 5 Draft, always the capper to the meetings, to see if the Yankees would lose any decent prospects to another team. We’d be reeling from what surely would have been an active week of transactions, perhaps some even involving the Yankees.

But we live in a universe with a lockout. So, on the site today, Matt profiles free agent Nelson Cruz, and also looks at a hidden gem by pitcher Jack Warhop. Jon will delve into the problems Yankees players will face this winter as they attempt to carry out training regimens without communication with the club, Peter analyzes Sean Manaea as a trade target, and Dan reviews the results of the minor league Rule 5 Draft.

Fun Questions:

1. Will Gleyber Torres ever put up a batting line as good as he did in 2019? (as a refresher, Torres hit .278/.337/.535, with a 128 OPS+)

2. How do you think you would do if you ever went on Jeopardy!?