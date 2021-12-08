Today on Pinstripe Alley - 12/8/21

An uneventful weekend has progressed into a mostly-uneventful week so far. The lockout continues to take its toll on the news cycle, freezing any and all major MLB progression. There was a little drama that ensued when Clint Frazier took to Twitter to talk about his excitement about joining the Cubs — and also made a dig at the Yankees. It’s a shame he didn’t work out in pinstripes, but I’ll wish Clint the best of luck in Chicago.

That’s enough on former Yankees, though. For now, we’ve got some future ones to look forward to — perhaps Tommy Pham or Josh Harrison? Estevão and Jesse cover those potential free agent targets respectively, while Jake wonders how Gerrit Cole’s opt-out will play out and Esteban examines how the Yankees reinvest their revenue compared to the rest of the league.

Fun Questions:

1. Will the Yankees add a true center fielder or add another corner outfielder and try to share innings in center?

2. Are you done with your holiday shopping? Haven’t even started yet? Somewhere in-between?