Around the Empire: Yankees news - 12/8/21

NJ Advance Media | Brendan Kuty: Former Yankees outfielder Clint Frazier said via Twitter that he is extremely excited to join the Chicago Cubs after being designated for assignment, then released by New York. He also went on to write that he is glad he is no longer with the Bombers.

A Twitter user wrote that he was glad Frazier was no longer a member of the Yankees, to which the outfielder replied “so am i,” with multiple crying laughing emojis. Finding consistent playing time was an issue for Frazier in his five-year tenure in the team, and he is primed for a big opportunity in the Windy City.

so am i — Clint Frazier (@clintfrazier) December 7, 2021

He also commented about the Yankees’ facial hair policy: “i’m so excited to join the @Cubs — one of the biggest reasons i chose to come here was the fan base and how electric you guys can be towards your players. i’ll be just as electric for you guys too. here’s to leaving my razor at home,” he stated.

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: Yankees shortstop prospect Anthony Volpe, the team’s first-round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, reflected on his breakout 2021 campaign in the minor leagues, one that has him on the fast track to the bigs.

He is now the 15th best prospect in baseball according to MLB Pipeline, and the best in the Yankees’ system. “It’s definitely an honor and one I don’t take lightly, but at the same time, I just want to be the best player I can possibly be. Whether that’s an unranked bottom-of-the-order prospect or where I am now, the Yankees’ No. 1 prospect, I think I still have a long way to go to reach my potential.”

New York Daily News | Kristie Ackert: It’s clear that the Yankees have a lot of work to do when the lockout is lifted and transactions are allowed again. Shortstop is the biggest need, but something needs to be done at center field, too.

Ackert states that the Yankees should have addressed the position before the lockout, because the alternatives are limited now. Aaron Hicks is at the top of the depth chart, but he didn’t play after May and is an injury risk.