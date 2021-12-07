Around the Empire: Yankees news - 12/7/21

New York Post | Brian Niemitz: Derek Jeter took to The Players Tribune to make an important announcement: He’s had a daughter! Jeter and his wife, Hannah Davis Jeter, welcomed River Rose Jeter on Thursday, December 2ns. The couple is still batting 1.000 on daughters, as they’ve had three since tying the knot in 2016, with River joining Bella and Story in the Jeter family.

CBS Sports | Dayn Perry: At the outset of MLB’s lockout, commissioner Rob Manfred issued a strange letter to fans, defending the league's decision to lock out their players. Perry went through the various inaccuracies Manfred spouted throughout the letter. In particular, Perry took Manfred to task for writing the lockout was “necessary because the Players Association’s vision for Major League Baseball would threaten the ability of most teams to be competitive.”

NJ.com | Mike Rosenstein: Watching the Yankees sit out the early free-agency frenzy has been frustrating, but for those looking for a silver lining, here’s a somewhat positive bit of news. ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel opines that one of the two remaining top shortstops, Carlos Correa and Trevor Story, could end up getting squeezed whenever the lockout lifts. This would certainly be bad news for either shortstop, but unfortunately, one of them looking for a one-year pillow contract would make it more likely that Hal Steinbrenner authorizes opening the checkbook.