Around the Empire: Yankees news - 12/6/21

MLB Trade Rumors | Darragh McDonald: The Yankees have been rumored to be interested in an outfield addition throughout the offseason. Aaron Hicks has been good when on the field, but his health has been too shaky to go into the year penciling him in as the de facto starting center fielder. Seiya Suzuki is one of the biggest outfield bats available, but the Yankees weren’t initially connected to him because he isn’t a natural centerfielder, and the Yankees have plenty of corner outfielders on the roster.

Well, fast forward to today and the Yankees are one of the main competitors for Suzuki’s services. In fact, the AL East seems to be all-in on Suzuki, with the Red Sox and Blue Jays being the other two teams mentioned. Suzuki’s posting is frozen alongside the rest of MLB transactions with the lockout in place, so he’ll have a few weeks to negotiate whenever a new CBA is agreed upon — and he might just wind up in pinstripes.

NY Post | Ken Davidoff: Speaking of the lockout, the Yankees are one of several teams who will have a lot of pressure on them once it is over. The Bombers have been passive on the market, watching other contenders improve their club while several pushovers are beginning to build competitive rosters around some key signings. Given that the lockout doesn’t figure to end until we’re right up against the scheduled start of the regular season, New York will have to move fast once the lockout is lifted to get the improvements that they so clearly needed by the end of last season.

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: Roger Maris and Allie Reynolds were two former Yankees on the ballot for consideration by the Eras Committee — a group of voters who can elect past candidates for the Hall of Fame who didn’t get in via the BBWAA ballot. Unfortunately, neither man came close to getting the 12 votes out of 16 necessary for enshrinement. However, former Yankee player and broadcaster Jim Kaat was elected by the Golden Days Era Committee and will earn his spot in the Hall of Fame alongside Gil Hodges, Minnie Miñoso, Tony Oliva, Bud Fowler, and Buck O’Neill.