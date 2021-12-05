Today on Pinstripe Alley - 12/5/21

The weekend rolls on, and outside of some Brian Cashman comments on the coaching staff there isn’t much going on with the Yankees. That’ll likely be the norm for the foreseeable future, but we may get rumblings about what the team plans to do with the lockout preventing any official moves from happening. Even if this ends up being a lengthy stalemate, teams will likely be acting behind the scenes to get themselves situated when restrictions are lifted, whether or not we hear about it.

For now though, we’ll have to make due with the impasse — and there’s no better way to do so than by reading some of what our writers have prepped for you. Kevin starts the day off with a look back at a hypothetical 1994 season that doesn’t end in a strike, but rather a World Series title for the Yankees. Matt examines Seiya Suzuki’s MLB candidacy following a dominant career in Japan and later on dives into some of the weird merch options available in the Yankees and their affiliates’ team stores. John checks in on the possibility of adding Zack Greinke, and Joe provides the latest social media spotlight.

Fun Questions:

1. How do you think the 1994 Yankees would’ve finished their season if there was no strike?

2. Who posts a winning season first — the Jets or the Giants?