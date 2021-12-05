Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Jameson Taillon and Luke Voit take funny jabs at MLB

Since baseball shut down in March of last year, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Although the season has come to an end for the Bombers, it’s still fun to check in our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!

The Bombers unite

We may be in a lockout now, but the players are still getting ready for the season. Gio Urshela, Gleyber Torres, Joey Gallo, and Aaron Judge were pictured all working their swings out together last week. Not only that, but check out Torres and Gallo with the facial hair!

Lucas Luetge celebrates arbitration

He was a rookie in 2012, but after years off and recovering from injury, Luetge finally hit his arbitration period — and he was excited. Luetge signed a one-year, $905,000 contract with the Yankees on Tuesday. The lefty pitched a career-high 72.1 innings in 2021 with a 2.74 ERA. He was an Aaron Boone go-to in the bullpen.

Only took me 14 years to make it to arbitration! So pumped to be back!! #Yankees #MLB #Year15 pic.twitter.com/5wto89AzYm — Lucas Luetge (@LucasLuetge) December 1, 2021

Jameson Taillon and Luke Voit take funny jabs at MLB over CBA

After MLB and the MLBPA couldn’t come to an agreement over the new Collective Bargaining Agreement, baseball is now in a lockout. Because of that, MLB cannot use the players’ pictures due to name, image, and likeness rules. A bunch of players changed their profile pictures to blank player heads to poke fun at the situation, including Voit and Taillon. To make matters worse, Jamo says that he can’t use team physical therapists to help him during his rehab process.