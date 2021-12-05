Around the Empire: Yankees news - 12/5/21

Sports Illustrated | Pat Ragazzo: Despite having deficiencies at multiple spots on the roster — particularly at shortstop — the Yankees did not participate in the free agent frenzy that preceded the lockout, and one MLB insider offers an explanation. ESPN’s Buster Olney, talking on The Wheelhouse, speculated that the Yankees will not add a star free agent this winter because they are saving up money for an Aaron Judge extension. The Yankees star right fielder becomes a free agent after the 2022 season, and team appears to view additions this offseason and his upcoming extension talks as an either/or situation, despite having the resources to pursue both.

NJ Advance Media | Randy Miller: There is no guarantee that the Yankees will be able to keep Judge in pinstripes, and if their negotiations are unsuccessful, Judge would be free to test the open market. Miller speculates that the Mets could swoop in and land the superstar right fielder, given owner Steve Cohen’s deep pockets and propensity for flashy signings. Even if it requires Mookie Betts money, Miller feels that the Mets would be willing to invest such an outlay.

New York Post | Ken Davidoff: Despite the lockout barring him from commenting on MLB players, Yankees GM Brian Cashman was able to reveal some plans for upgrading the team. Speaking during the Downtown Heights and Lights festivities, Cashman told reporters that the team would look to bolster their major league coaching staff after seeing Marcus Thames, PJ Piliterre, and Phil Nevin depart.

Sports Illustrated | Max Goodman: As the Mets’ managerial search continues, one name that has emerged is former Yankees and Mets outfielder Curtis Granderson. Granderson spent four years in the Bronx before heading over to Queens for three-plus seasons. Despite these rumors, Jon Heyman reports that Granderson is not interested in the position, as he currently has his hands full as Players Alliance president in addition to his work with TBS and with charity.