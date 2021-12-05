The Weird Yankees’ Holiday Gift Guide

It’s now December and we’re into the holiday season. Giving loved ones gifts is one of the reasons for the season, and you may be spending the days brainstorming trying to think of Yankees-related gifts to get the Bombers fan in your life. Luckily for you, I’m here to give a little gift guide ... sort of.

Sure, the Yankees fan in your life probably has their fair share of Aaron Judge merchandise. They probably have plenty of Yankees’ hats and shirts, and plenty of cards and collectables. I’m here to show you some stuff they probably don’t have, maybe for good reason.

I’ve dug deep into the team stores for the Yankees and all their minor league affiliates to try and find you the weirdest Yankees related items for sale this year.

New York Yankees

Bobbleheads are always a great place to start, and the Yankees’ online store has some, um, interesting ones. There’s an inexplicable “Stranger Things”-themed Aaron Judge one. There’s one of Giancarlo Stanton holding an apple. There’s multiple of Gary Sánchez, neither of which are the best resemblance of him.

If you follow baseball people on Twitter, then you may notice that every couple months, very weird MLB hats get passed around for people to gawk at. The weirdest one currently available is probably this one where someone seemed to turn the bold font option on with the current interlocking “NY” logo.

The store is also selling game used lineup cards, and if you act fast, you can get the one from this year’s August 9th game against the Royals, which was one of the dumbest baseball games of all time.

Speaking of authentic stuff, you can get nameplates used on Yankees’ lockers, including all your favorite players ... and Andrew Heaney.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders

The funniest stuff on the Yankees’ Triple-A affiliate store is the stuff related to their planned hosting of the 2020 Triple-A All-Star Game. I say planned because as you know, the 2020 minor league season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning there was no All-Star Game to have. It wasn’t held in 2021 either, but you’d have to think if/when the event is held again than the RailRiders will get to host the festivities sometime soon.

However, they clearly got all the gear made well ahead of time. You can buy shot glasses, magnets, baseballs, and more with the cancelled 2020 game’s logo. However, the best of the bunch is this very unfortunate pin:

Somerset Patriots

The 2021 season was the first for two new Yankees’ minor league affiliates, one of which was the Double-A Patriots. Prior to joining the minors, Somerset had spent many years as an independent league team, making some of their stuff a bit different than other MILB teams.

For example, you can buy a Jon Hunton bobblehead. Most MILB affiliates’ bobbleheads are of major league stars who played for X team on their way to the bigs. The formerly independent made one for Mr. Hunton likely because he played for them for a very long time. While he spent a couple seasons in the Cubs and A’s organizations, he spent most of his career in indy leagues, playing for Somerset in 2008 and 2013-17. Players like Hunton are the stars in indy leagues, and are thusly honored as such. No, it technically had nothing to do with the Yankees, until now, when it tangentially has something to do with the Yankees.

Also, the bobblehead is throwing a hot dog like it’s a baseball for some reason.

Hudson Valley Renegades

Hudson Valley is the other new affiliate, and their best stuff is related to their Copa De La Diversión identity. For those unaware, the “Copa” is a MILB promotion that is “designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with participating teams’ local U.S. Hispanic/Latino communities.”

Hudson Valley’s logos mostly involve a raccoon, so for their Copa identity, they went with a racoon in a lucha libre mask, and it’s pretty incredible.

In addition to that hat, you can buy shirts, koozies, and more with that motif.

Tampa Tarpons

Tampa’s store doesn’t really feature anything too weird, but you can’t go wrong with anything featuring their judgmental fish logo.

If you think the Yankee fan in your life has it all, hopefully you can find something truly outrageous to surprise them this season.