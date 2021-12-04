Today on Pinstripe Alley - 12/4/21

Wasn’t last week fun? The sheer number of baseball transactions essentially turned my Twitter timeline into a cacophony of notification chimes on my phone. Now? The tumbleweed’s a-blowin’ with the owners locking out the players and continuing to look petty as hell. It’s not great, and even though we’re only a couple days in, it feels like we’re going to have to strap in for quite a wait.

Today on the site, Estevão will look back on A-Rod’s multi-position mastery, and then we’ll have a quartet of player target posts. Jake and John will make the cases for elder free agents Brett Gardner and Zack Greinke, and Andrés and Peter will consider Frankie Montas of the A’s and Paul DeJong of the Cardinals as potential trade acquisitions.

Fun Questions:

1. Would you have wanted Masahiro Tanaka back in the Yankee rotation in 2022?

2. If you had to pick a favorite “Seinfeld” episode, which would it be?