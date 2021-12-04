Around the Empire: Yankees news - 12/4/21

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: The Yankees can’t make any player acquisitions at the moment, but they did apparently make some additions yesterday. In case you missed it, The Athletic reported that the Yankees are set to name Dillon Lawson as hitting coach and Desi Druschel assistant pitching coach. Both were already in the organization, working in minor league development roles.

New York Daily News | Kristie Ackert: One addition that the Yankees — or any MLB team — won’t be making when the lockout ends is Masahiro Tanaka. His contract with the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles included an opt-out at the end of the 2021 season, but Tanaka declined to take it and will play the second of his two-year deal in Japan. Considering what’s going on with everything in MLB, it’s probably a pretty good call.

NJ.com | Mike Rosenstein: Former Mets manager Luis Rojas is now a Yankee, and it’s possible that someone affiliated to the Yankees could become the Mets’ new manager. Buck Showalter is one of a number of people connected to the Yankees who were thrown out as options by former Mets GM Jim Duquette.

FanGraphs | Shakeia Taylor: In general baseball news, here is a profile of Buck O’Neil and his Hall of Fame candidacy as part of the Early Baseball Era committee. Beyond his playing in the Negro Leagues, O’Neil was a coach and scout, helping identify several Negro Leaguers who then made the transition to MLB, including Yankees great Elston Howard. In his later years, O’Neil tirelessly promoted the history and importance of the Negro Leagues, and lived one of the most impressive baseball lives ever. He should be a no-doubt choice to get inducted at some point, and hopefully it’s soon.