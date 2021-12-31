Around the Empire: Yankees news - 12/31/21

Sports Illustrated | Max Goodman: The New York Yankees have reportedly had talks about trading for Oakland Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman ... but to instead use him as a stopgap shortstop, according to ESPN’s Buster Olney. “I know he’s a third baseman, he’s exceptional, but if you added Matt Chapman, you would be improving your defense on the left side of the infield,” Olney said. “And I know the Yankees have talked a little bit about this internally. Look, can Matt Chapman play shortstop?” He also notes that he thinks the Yanks will land either Matt Olson or Matt Chapman this offseason.

Sports Illustrated | Gary Phillips: Happy New Year’s Eve! It’s time for the “new year, new me” portion of everyone’s week. The Yankees had many issues last season and are far from perfect. What do they need to do to fix themselves in 2022? Here are six New Year’s resolutions for the Bronx Bombers.

MLB Trade Rumors | Anthony Franco: As just mentioned, the Yankees need to make improvements to the team before next season. The one that stands out the most is the shortstop position. Should they sign a big free agent like Carlos Correa or Trevor Story? Should they sign or trade for a stopgap player? What about waiting for prospects like Anthony Volpe or Oswald Peraza? Now is your chance to have your voice heard. Go ahead and vote in the poll and see what the consensus is!